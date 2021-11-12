New faces join Bears for 2021-22 season

“We think we’ve got a very special group, they’re kind of coming from a lot of different places,” said Sullivan. “It will be a different L-R team than in the past — we’ll be a lot taller, a lot longer, a lot more athletic — but they’ll be very new to our system and how we play.”

The Bears already faced Division I Tennessee in an exhibition contest, losing to the 18th-ranked Volunteers by a 103-62 final on Oct. 30. Tennessee is coached by former L-R head coach Rick Barnes.

Now L-R is set for the regular season, which begins with games against Emmanuel (Georgia) and Young Harris tonight and Saturday, respectively. Both contests will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Curry Arena on the campus of Queens University of Charlotte as part of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover.

Speaking of the SAC, the Bears start league play with a home game against Wingate on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

“I really believe this may be one of the biggest impact years for SAC basketball according to the level,” said Sullivan. “It used to be top-heavy, kind of the top would eat up the bottom a little bit, but I think this year there’ll be a lot more balance, there’s gonna be a lot more competitive games in that middle.