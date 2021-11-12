New faces join Bears for 2021-22 season

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team lost approximately 80% of its scoring from last season, including a pair of career 1,000-point scorers in Darius Simmons and R.J. Gunn. Simmons and Gunn are now graduate students at UT Martin and Duquesne, respectively, after receiving extra seasons of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can’t replace 2,000 points in one recruiting class,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Oct. 28. “If you do, you’re pretty lucky as a coach. … I’m excited for them (Simmons and Gunn) because they get to continue to play with the NCAA giving them an extra year, but they will be truly very hard to replace.”
Now entering his sixth season as the Bears’ head coach, Sullivan has two new assistant coaches by his side. Trey Johnson and Riley McGillan replace the departing Zach Corliss and Blake Simmons, who accepted jobs elsewhere. Johnson was previously the director of basketball operations at Presbyterian College, while McGillan was the men’s basketball director of operations at Longwood University.
Additionally, L-R is coming off an up-and-down 2020-21 season. Last season included several stoppages due to COVID protocols, with the Bears losing five of their final seven games after starting the year 7-2.
“I was very disappointed because it didn’t go the way we expected, but I think out of it they learned some valuable lessons of how to problem solve, how to handle adversity,” said Sullivan of last year’s squad. “They were a true team and they made decisions as a group, not as individuals, so I’m very proud of those guys.”
Sixteen players are listed on this season’s roster, including several returners but only three that averaged at least 10 minutes per game. Those are junior center Cooper Fowler (18.1 minutes), redshirt senior guard Tyson McClain (15.5) and sophomore forward Tim Steele (13.7).
Fowler scored the most points of any returner, averaging 6.0 points per contest a season ago. A stretch big, he shot 40.5% overall and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 17 of his 30 made field goals coming from beyond the arc.
McClain chipped in 4.4 points per game on 38.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Steele averaged 3.9 points on 43.4% from the field, with eight of his 23 made field goals coming from beyond the arc.
“They’ve done a great job,” said Sullivan of the aforementioned trio. “… They’re really about the team, what’s best for the team, playing their roles to precision. But they’ve done a great job of leading these new guys and helping them kind of get engrained in our culture, in our basketball system.”
Other returners from last year’s roster include junior wing Elijah Shabazz, junior guard Nas Tyson and five sophomores — center Percy Fyle, guard Marcus Metcalf and forwards Damion Medwinter, Salle Wilson and Marcus Owens Castrillo. The rest of the roster consists of junior guards Malik Legania and Colby Beeker, senior guard Kevin Kangu, junior forward TJ Nesmith and redshirt freshman forward PJ Joseph.
“We think we’ve got a very special group, they’re kind of coming from a lot of different places,” said Sullivan. “It will be a different L-R team than in the past — we’ll be a lot taller, a lot longer, a lot more athletic — but they’ll be very new to our system and how we play.”
The Bears already faced Division I Tennessee in an exhibition contest, losing to the 18th-ranked Volunteers by a 103-62 final on Oct. 30. Tennessee is coached by former L-R head coach Rick Barnes.
Now L-R is set for the regular season, which begins with games against Emmanuel (Georgia) and Young Harris tonight and Saturday, respectively. Both contests will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Curry Arena on the campus of Queens University of Charlotte as part of the South Atlantic Conference/Peach Belt Crossover.
Speaking of the SAC, the Bears start league play with a home game against Wingate on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“I really believe this may be one of the biggest impact years for SAC basketball according to the level,” said Sullivan. “It used to be top-heavy, kind of the top would eat up the bottom a little bit, but I think this year there’ll be a lot more balance, there’s gonna be a lot more competitive games in that middle.
“There will be a couple of teams that are returning to the top,” he added, mentioning Queens, Tusculum, Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial as some of the premier teams in the SAC. “But then from that point on … I really believe like any teams that can play on their home court on any given night, you can get a victory, so it’s gonna be an exciting year. I’m pumped, I’m excited to be back in the gym.”
L-R’s Shuford Gymnasium underwent a partial renovation during the offseason, with a new floor being installed. Following this season, new bleachers and a video board will be added.
“It’s incredible, it truly is, to see the level of facilities that President (Fred) Whitt and (Vice President for Athletics) Kim Pate and all the other key people have put together to put our student-athletes not only on a platform, but in facilities like our weight room and turf football field and now our gym,” said Sullivan. “Our floor is the exact same floor they have at Division I schools, so you’re playing on the best and it feels like it.
“… It is a great feeling, our guys are really appreciating it,” he continued. “I think it’s gonna pay dividends as the season goes on, playing on a surface like that, because your body’s able to respond. So it’s gonna be great to get back in there and play games with officials and the fans, get our fans back in there, get Bear Nation back supporting. We’ve got some tremendous support throughout the year, so we’re excited about it.”
2021-22 LENOIR-RHYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Nov. 12 (Fri): Neutral vs. Emmanuel (Georgia) at Queens, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 (Sat): Neutral vs. Young Harris at Queens, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 (Wed): Home vs. Wingate*, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 (Sat): Home vs. Lees-McRae, 2 p.m.
Nov. 23 (Tue): Away at Coker*, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27 (Sat): Away at Limestone*, 4 p.m.
Dec. 1 (Wed): Away at Carson-Newman*, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 (Sat): Away at East Tennessee State, 4 p.m.
Dec. 11 (Sat): Away at Catawba*, 4 p.m.
Dec. 15 (Wed): Home vs. Anderson (South Carolina)*, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18 (Sat): Home vs. Tusculum*, 4 p.m.
Dec. 20 (Mon): Home vs. Newberry*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 1 (Sat): Home vs. Lincoln Memorial*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 5 (Wed): Away at Queens*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 8 (Sat): Away at Lincoln Memorial*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 12 (Wed): Home vs. UVA Wise*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 (Sat): Home vs. Carson-Newman*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 19 (Wed): Away at Wingate*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 (Sat): Home vs. Coker*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 26 (Wed): Away at Mars Hill*, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 (Sat): Away at Tusculum*, 4 p.m.
Feb. 5 (Sat): Home vs. Limestone*, 4 p.m.
Feb. 9 (Wed): Home vs. Catawba*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 (Sat): Away at Anderson (South Carolina)*, 4 p.m.
Feb. 16 (Wed): Away at UVA Wise*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 (Sat): Home vs. Mars Hill*, 4 p.m.
Feb. 23 (Wed): Home vs. Queens*, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 (Sat): Away at Newberry*, 4 p.m.
* denotes South Atlantic Conference game
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.