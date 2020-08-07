NCAA Division II, Division III cancel fall championships

The NCAA board of governors this week set parameters for each division of play to make its own call on fall sports championships, and presidents councils from both Division II and III acted quickly in canceling those events and determined they will not be made up in the spring.
The decision affects Lenoir-Rhyne and the rest of the NCAA D-II South Atlantic Conference locally. The cancellations affect national championship events in football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball and men's and women's cross country in both divisions.
In football, L-R’s nine-game, SAC-only schedule begins Sept. 19 and will now abruptly end Nov. 14. The D-II football playoffs were slated to start the next week.
According to the NCAA’s decision, at least 50% of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held. The NCAA emphasized that all fall sports activity, whether it be preseason practices, regular-season games or postseason national championship tournaments, must follow the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines.
