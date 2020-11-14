NC State's Hockman gets shot to face former team

RALEIGH — Bailey Hockman has taken a winding path to become North Carolina State's starting quarterback. His next chance to keep the Wolfpack's offense rolling will come tonight against a Florida State program in which Hockman once hoped to make an impact.

Hockman spent a redshirt season at FSU and a year in junior college without playing before joining the Wolfpack in January 2019. And this year, he's gone from starter to reserve and back to starter due to coronavirus and injury issues that have sidelined Devin Leary.

Hockman is coming off a career-best passing performance in a shootout loss to ninth-ranked Miami for the Wolfpack (4-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), throwing for 248 yards and two scores as well as having a TD catch on a trick play. The goal now is to keep playing with confidence.

“He didn’t sit there and wait," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "He made quick decisions. ... And I think just having the success and seeing his guys make those plays for him is just going to lead to more success for him.”

Hockman said he originally went to FSU in 2017 to play for Jimbo Fisher, who left for Texas A&M at the end of that season. Hockman lost a preseason position battle the next summer under new coach Willie Taggart, then opted to transfer.