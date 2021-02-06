NC State uses 37-3 run to beat BC 81-65

BOSTON — Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 19 points and added six rebounds on Saturday to lead North Carolina State to an 81-65 victory over a Boston College team coming off a three-week coronavirus shutdown with six scholarship players available.

Calling on five walk-ons and playing for the first time since Jan. 16, the Eagles scored the first two baskets of the game before giving up 37 of the next 40 points.

“These are hard times for everybody. Not just our team,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “It’s a wait and see approach to every game. Kids love to play basketball, so they were excited to play.”

Manny Bates and DJ Funderburk had 14 points and seven rebounds apiece for the Wolfpack (8-7, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games since a victory over BC on Dec. 30.

Jay Heath scored 20 points and Steffon Mitchell scored 14 points with seven rebounds for Boston College (3-11, 1-7).

THE MARTIANS

Five walk-ons — dubbed the Martians for the green jerseys they usually wear in practice — appeared in the game, with Andrew Kenny playing 18 minutes and hitting a pair of late 3-pointers.