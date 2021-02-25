NC State upends No. 15 Virginia 68-61

But N.C. State steadied itself, getting four points each from Manny Bates and Moore and a 3-pointer from Braxton Beverly as it scored 12 of the next 14 points.

The Cavaliers twice closed within five, the second time at 54-49 on Hauser's third 3-pointer with 3:40 left, but Hayes barely beat the shot clock and banked in a desperation 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to eight.

Hayes, a freshman, has now scored in double figures in three straight games after doing it just twice before.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are not known for being a lock-down defensive team, but for much of the first half, they combined smothering defense with hot shooting. N.C. State hit 9 of its first 13 shots in opening a 21-10 lead, but made just 3 of 12 the rest of the half.

Virginia: Facing a Wolfpack defense that was on them like Florida State had been in the Seminoles' 81-60 victory on Feb. 15, the Cavaliers trailed 17-4 after nine minutes and hit just five of their first 20 shots before getting a few to fall to close within 29-23 by halftime. They were 10 for 27 in the first half, 37%.

POLL IMPLICATIONS