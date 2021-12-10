NC State tops Bethune-Cookman 65-48

RALEIGH — Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Terquavion Smith added 14 points, and North Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 65-48 on Thursday night.

Smith and Jericole Hellems combined to score the opening nine points of the game as it took nearly four minutes for Bethune-Cookman to score. Seabron gave N.C. State a 30-20 lead with 4:19 left in the first half but Bethune-Cookman got within 34-29 at the break by making five of its last seven shots.

N.C. State closed the game on a 10-2 run as Bethune-Cookman missed seven straight shots in the final six minutes.

Both teams shot less than 40% from the field.

Hellems finished with 13 points for N.C. State (7-2), which faces No. 1 Purdue on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York, at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Seabron recorded his sixth double-double of the season.

Seabron was named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week for the second time this season after averaging 25 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in N.C. State's 104-100 quadruple-overtime victory over Nebraska and a 73-68 loss to Louisville. Smith was the freshman of the week, averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds.