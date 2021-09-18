NC State takes on Furman with Clemson looming

Furman is 2-0 for the first time since 2014 after a 26-0 win against Tennessee Tech, the program’s first shutout since 2004. The Paladins have allowed an average of 230 yards to rank ninth in the FCS ranks.

“I think we’ve only played a little over 50 snaps a game, which I know (the defensive players) appreciate that too,” Furman coach Clay Hendrix said. “I hope we can keep that because ... we hardly had anybody play more than about 25 snaps in the game. That’s a pretty good recipe when you’ve got some good players, you build depth, keep guys fresh. That’ll certainly help us as the year goes on.”

Some other things to know about tonight’s Furman-N.C. State game:

Playing upFurman has lost its last five games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including to N.C. State in 2017. The Paladins’ last win against an FBS opponent came against UCF in 2015.

Replacing Wilson N.C. State has a huge hole in the middle of its defense with Wilson’s injury. He was a first-team all-ACC pick by The Associated Press last season with a league-leading 108 tackles despite missing a game.

Sophomore Jaylon Scott is set to start and help the Wolfpack try to replace Wilson.