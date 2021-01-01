NC State seething in underdog role entering Gator Bowl

Added coach Dave Doeren: “It just adds to the chip that we carry here. ... It just adds to the fuel that we have to prove people wrong.”

N.C. State was picked to finish 11th in the ACC in the preseason, but the team has been better than anyone expected despite losing quarterback sophomore quarterback Devin Leary to a broken leg in mid-October. Hockman has accounted for 14 touchdowns and thrown five interceptions in seven games since replacing Leary against Duke.

“(There’s) just multiple things this team has overcome and done,” Hockman said. “To me and to the rest of the players, I think we just look at it as it’s just another step to help propel the program and help make the program better than what it has been in the past and what it can be in the future."

Kentucky is 0-3 against ranked teams this season, scoring a total of 16 points in losses to Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Hockman has an uncle who played at Kentucky, and the Gator Bowl matchup has prompted some trash talk.