NC State rolls past USF 45-0

N.C. State had little else go wrong, from the offense rolling right along to the defense making everything difficult for USF and picking off three passes.

That had second-year coach Jeff Scott pulling starter Cade Fortin — a transfer from Wolfpack rival North Carolina — for Timmy McClain before halftime in search of a spark. It didn't work, with McClain throwing a pair of deep-in-Wolfpack-territory interceptions before Fortin returned early in the third quarter.

By the end, USF had managed most of its 271 yards after the outcome was long decided.

“It just never really felt like we could get in rhythm,” Scott said. “That was disappointing because I felt like we were going to play a lot better than that.”

THE TAKEAWAY

USF: Simply put, this was an awful start to Scott's second season with the Bulls. USF struggled for stops and chain-moving plays all night, with the only drama becoming whether the Bulls would ultimately scratch the scoreboard.

Scott called it “100% unacceptable, and every coach and every player has to own it.”