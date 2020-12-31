 Skip to main content
NC State overcomes lull, beats Boston College
NC State overcomes lull, beats Boston College

  • Updated
Boston College NC State Basketball

North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) drives by Boston College's James Karnik (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Raleigh.

 Ethan Hyman

RALEIGH — Shakeel Moore scored four of his 12 points in the final 26 seconds to help North Carolina State pull ahead of Boston College for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night.

Moore’s pull-up jumper from the top of the key with 26.9 seconds left gave the Wolfpack (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) the lead for good at 77-76. Devon Daniels stole it from Boston College’s Wynston Tabbs with 14 seconds left and, as the Eagles (2-6, 0-2) elected to press but not to foul, N.C. State pushed it ahead for Moore’s dunk with a second left.

D.J. Funderburk had 21 points and Jericole Hellems scored 20 for N.C. State. Daniels added 12 points for the Wolfpack, who opened the game with a 15-4 run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.

Jay Heath added 10 of his 17 points and Steffon Mitchell had 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Boston College. Tabbs had 11 of his 18 points in the final 5:34, powering a 10-3 run that gave Boston College a 73-69 lead with 4:08 remaining and nailing a 3-pointer with 1:30 left that put the Eagles back ahead at 76-75.

N.C. State beat No. 17 North Carolina 79-76 in its ACC opener on Dec. 22. Since 1991, the Wolfpack were 2-12 in the game following a win over the Tar Heels coming into Wednesday night’s game.

Makai Ashton-Langford finished with 11 points for the Eagles.

