NC State mourns loss of Chris Combs

RALEIGH — Former North Carolina State baseball player Chris Combs’ fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has come to an end, as he died early Thursday morning. He was 45 years old.

Combs was a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. He was selected in the 14th round of the 1996 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers, but chose to come back for his senior season. That year he was a Second Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and was drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing professionally for several years.

He currently ranks fifth in career home runs (42) and 10th in career RBIs (159) at N.C. State.

In his final season with the Wolfpack, which was head coach Elliott Avent’s first season at the helm of the program, Combs helped lead the squad to 13 ACC wins in a row — still the longest win streak in program history against conference opponents. The Pack also had a 14-game win streak, which at the time was the second-longest in program history.

Following his professional baseball career, Combs worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years (2005-18). In 2019, a scholarship endowment of $400,000 was made in his name to the Wolfpack Club.