NC State mourns loss of Chris Combs

RALEIGH — Former North Carolina State baseball player Chris Combs’ fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has come to an end, as he died early Thursday morning. He was 45 years old.
Combs was a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. He was selected in the 14th round of the 1996 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers, but chose to come back for his senior season. That year he was a Second Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and was drafted in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, playing professionally for several years.
He currently ranks fifth in career home runs (42) and 10th in career RBIs (159) at N.C. State.
In his final season with the Wolfpack, which was head coach Elliott Avent’s first season at the helm of the program, Combs helped lead the squad to 13 ACC wins in a row — still the longest win streak in program history against conference opponents. The Pack also had a 14-game win streak, which at the time was the second-longest in program history.
Following his professional baseball career, Combs worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years (2005-18). In 2019, a scholarship endowment of $400,000 was made in his name to the Wolfpack Club.
In 2016, Combs was diagnosed with ALS, and since then, he and his family have set out to find a cure. Combs and his wife, Gena, formed Team Chris Combs to raise awareness about ALS, and along the way have raised more than $4 million for targeted research.
Combs' No. 26 was recently honored for his outstanding career and tireless pursuit for a cure for ALS.
Combs is survived by his wife, Gena; his children, Anna Marie, Ava and Christopher; his parents, Francis and Debbie; his brother, Ryan; and decades of Wolfpack faithful that have come to know and love Chris.
“This is a sad day for all those that have watched and witnessed how Chris so courageously fought his battle against such a vicious and horrific opponent,” said Avent. “The remarkable thing as we all witnessed his fight is the dignity and courage Chris always displayed in front of his family and friends. ALS may have stripped him of his functional skills, but it never defeated his spirit or how hard he fought right until the bitter end.
“His legacy is cemented on the outfield wall, where he so gracefully roamed the outfield for the Wolfpack from 1994-97. However, his lasting legacy is that he will be remembered not only for how he played and lived, but the dignity, pride and courage that was constantly on display for these last four-and-a-half years.
“His fight may not have extended his life, but with the millions of dollars that he helped raise, it will hopefully save the lives of others.”
