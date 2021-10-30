NC State, Louisville clash in key ACC division matchup

RALEIGH — North Carolina State regrouped quickly from its first loss. The Wolfpack must do it again tonight against Louisville, even as injuries could make that job tougher this time around.

N.C. State (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 31-30 loss at Miami in a mistake-prone performance that knocked Dave Doeren’s team out of the AP Top 25 after a four-week stay in the rankings. It also saw the Wolfpack lose a fourth defensive starter to a season-ending injury.

Yet the loss doesn’t change the fact that N.C. State controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division race to reach the ACC championship game, a fact Doeren brought up then reiterated twice more to start the week.

“I know a lot of fans were disappointed, upset, whatever you may say about the loss we just had,” Doeren said. “And so were we, more than you. But we still have it all in front of us.”

The good news for Doeren is N.C. State followed its first loss at Mississippi State with four straight wins, including a double-overtime win against six-time reigning ACC champion Clemson.