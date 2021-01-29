 Skip to main content
NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury
NC State loses top scorer Daniels for season to knee injury

Wake Forest NC State Basketball

North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) looks for room to shoot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Wednesday in Raleigh.

 Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State scoring leader Devon Daniels is out for the season due to a serious knee injury.

The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-5 senior had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half Wednesday night in a victory over Wake Forest.

Daniels was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, while his 48%-shooting ranked ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Daniels was also averaging 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals while making 19 3-pointers, all team highs, in his third season of action with the Wolfpack after transferring from Utah.

“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement that praised Daniels’ “tenacity and relentlessness.”

“Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC, and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger,” Keatts said.

N.C. State (7-5, 3-4 ACC) ended a four-game losing streak with the Wake Forest win and next visits Syracuse on Sunday.

