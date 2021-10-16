NC State hopes for clear path to ACC title game at BC

BOSTON — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley was too busy to watch the Boston Marathon when the race ran past the Chestnut Hill campus Monday. He is hoping to make up for the lack of excitement when the Eagles play No. 22 North Carolina State tonight.

“It will be our first night game with people,” said Hafley, whose first season at BC (4-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was during the pandemic.

“We had a couple of cool night games last year with the cardboard fans,” he said, issuing a plea for the students to be in their seats when the game starts. “To the students: Tailgate all day if you want, but please be sitting down when we run out of that tunnel. That would mean a lot to our players.”

Although it’s been a while since there was much enthusiasm for BC football, Hafley got a taste of it when the fans stormed the field after the Eagles beat Missouri in overtime on Sept. 25 — the first time they’ve won their first four games since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight wins to start the 2007 season.

A 19-13 loss to preseason No. 3 Clemson the next game ended the winning streak. So Hafley went back to work over the off week to prepare for N.C. State (4-1, 1-0), holing up in his office and skipping the festivities of the first fall race in the Boston Marathon’s 125-year history.