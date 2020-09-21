N.C. State duo wins state qualifier hosted by CVCC

“It was a great experience I thought,” Frederick said. “We didn’t get to practice as much as we wanted to, but we made due with what we could. It was my first time coming out to this lake so I was relying on the local man (Anderson) for this one.”

CVCC anglers Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith won the Big Bass competition with their catch of a 3.53 pound bass.

Dellinger caught the fish using a crank bait near a sea wall but nearly lost the fish before reeling it in.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” Dellinger said. “I had it barely hooked on the corner of the mouth. I thought it was going to come off several times. I knew it was a good fish. I just was hoping we could put four more with it. It didn’t work out, but if we were only going to weigh one, we weighed the right one.”

Smith, who also served as master of ceremonies during the tournament weigh in, was impressed with how much support the tournament organized by his program ended up receiving.

“It’s good to know that so many people would come out and fish with us and against us,” Smith said. “There are some good guys here. We knew the competition was going to be stiff. We knew we had to do good. We caught the big one, which is what we really wanted. I just wished we had four to go with it.”