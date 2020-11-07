Mountaineers look to run past Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Another week, another conference road trip for the Appalachian State football team.
The Mountaineers (2-0 Sun Belt Conference, 4-1 overall), coming off a 31-13 victory against Louisiana-Monroe, travel to Texas State for today's game.
Five things to know about the Bobcats:
Hanging around
OK, the record isn’t great. The Bobcats are 1-7. But they manage to hang around.
In three of their seven losses, they trailed by one score or better as they entered the fourth quarter. That happened in the season opener against Southern Methodist (trailing by seven), Boston College (up a touchdown) and South Alabama (the teams were tied entering the final quarter).
It’s worth noting that SMU, with former App State running backs coach Garrett Riley as its offensive coordinator, is now ranked No. 16 by the AP. And Boston College has exceeded expectations in the Atlantic Coast Conference, taking both North Carolina and Clemson to the final minutes.
Need to hunker down
A week after playing against the Sun Belt’s worst rushing defense, App State will provide yet another challenge to a defense this week.
Texas State is eighth out of the 10 teams in the conference, allowing 181.5 rushing yards per game. The Bobcats give up 481.2 yards per game, which is outpaced in the Sun Belt only by Arkansas State’s 488.1.
App State, in one of the wilder stats out there, is the only FBS school with five players to have rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Quarterback Zac Thomas joined the club against Louisiana-Monroe when he rushed for a career-high 109 yards. Running backs Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams Jr. have each run for more than 100 yards twice, with Cam Peoples and Nate Noel eclipsing that mark once.
Barbee World
Marcell Barbee will be a player to watch.
The 6-foot-3 junior was one of many transfers to join the program before this season, and he is thriving. Barbee has seven touchdown catches in the Bobcats' eight games.
He’s had three games of multiple touchdowns. He caught two each against Texas-San Antonio, Boston College and Brigham Young.
Passing woes
Texas State has thrown for less than 200 yards in three of its last four games.
The Bobcats threw for 178 yards against Louisiana in a 44-34 loss on Saturday, preceded by a 150-yard passing performance against BYU.
Against Troy on Oct. 10, Texas State mustered only 93 passing yards in a 37-17 loss.
The last matchup
It was a matchup of first-year head coaches in Boone last season when Texas State visited. Jake Spavital, now Texas State’s second-year coach, and Eliah Drinkwitz were both hired ahead of the 2019 season.
The game featured three second-half touchdowns from Darrynton Evans, propelling App State from a one-point lead to a 35-13 victory.
The Mountaineers went on to finish 13-1, claiming another Sun Belt Conference championship and winning the New Orleans Bowl.
