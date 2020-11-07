Mountaineers look to run past Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Another week, another conference road trip for the Appalachian State football team.

The Mountaineers (2-0 Sun Belt Conference, 4-1 overall), coming off a 31-13 victory against Louisiana-Monroe, travel to Texas State for today's game.

Five things to know about the Bobcats:

Hanging around

OK, the record isn’t great. The Bobcats are 1-7. But they manage to hang around.

In three of their seven losses, they trailed by one score or better as they entered the fourth quarter. That happened in the season opener against Southern Methodist (trailing by seven), Boston College (up a touchdown) and South Alabama (the teams were tied entering the final quarter).

It’s worth noting that SMU, with former App State running backs coach Garrett Riley as its offensive coordinator, is now ranked No. 16 by the AP. And Boston College has exceeded expectations in the Atlantic Coast Conference, taking both North Carolina and Clemson to the final minutes.

Need to hunker down

A week after playing against the Sun Belt’s worst rushing defense, App State will provide yet another challenge to a defense this week.