Mountaineers beat Campbell to close out their nonconference slate

BOONE — The Appalachian State football team beat Campbell 52-21 on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The win pushes the Mountaineers’ record to 2-1 and completes their nonconference schedule.
Quick Takeaway
App State navigated a shorthanded sideline for the victory. The Mountaineers were missing 18 players because of contact tracing to one of the three active COVID-19 cases in the football program.
They were also without three assistant coaches: special teams coordinator and running backs coach Brian Haines, tight ends coach Justin Watts and wide receivers coach Pat Washington.
App State leaned on some major spot contributors, as well as many other new faces. Freshmen such as outside linebacker Jalen McLeod, running back Nate Noel (who rushed for 131 yards and a score) and tight end Eli Wilson played for the first time in their App State careers.
The Deciding Stretch
The start of the third quarter provided relief for the Mountaineers. Sporting a 17-13 lead out of halftime, they scored three third-quarter touchdowns to take full control. All came through the running game.
Running back Daetrich Harrington chipped in one, as did quarterback Zac Thomas and Nate Noel, Harrington’s primary backup for the game. It was Noel's first career touchdown.
How They Opened
Campbell applied the pressure early. After a three-and-out in their opening drive, the Camels authored a long scoring series that chewed up some clock.
When Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams ran in for a 1-yard score, it capped a 14-play, 83-yard drive that lasted 7:39 and gave Campbell a 7-0 lead. He ran in another touchdown to start the second quarter and give the Camels a six-point lead.
Who Starred
Harrington, the redshirt junior, who powered behind his offensive line for four total touchdowns and 211 yards.
He was the engine of the first drive, running for 66 yards on five carries and his first score. Harrington had touchdown runs of 17, 2, 40 and 5 yards, respectively.
What’s Next
App State plays host to Louisiana in Boone on Oct. 7. The game has a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
