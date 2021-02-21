Moorefield’s walk-off single leads L-R to season-opening win; Bears also take Game 2

After having its first four games canceled or postponed, the 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team finally opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader on Friday at home. Following a 7-6, come-from-behind victory in Game 1, the Bears defeated visiting Pfeiffer 8-0 in five innings in the second contest to start at least 2-0 for the third year in a row.

In Game 1, Talon LaClair got the Bears on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning before the Falcons (0-2) scored twice in the top of the second. L-R’s Kailey Travis countered with a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame to tie things at 2-all.

Pfeiffer’s Makenzie Pennell gave the visitors a 5-2 lead with a three-run blast in the fourth, but Graleigh Hildebran — a freshman who graduated from East Burke High in 2020 — answered with a solo homer in the first official at-bat of her collegiate career during L-R’s next trip to the plate. However, the Falcons regained a three-run advantage with a single run in the top of the seventh.

That’s when the Bears made a dramatic comeback, getting singles from Leanna Sherrill, Hannah Jennings and Kendall Osborne before a Payton Bryant double and Travis single knotted the score at 6-all. Moorefield followed with a single down the left-field line to give L-R a walk-off victory.