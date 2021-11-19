Moore Jr. heats up as No. 7 Duke beats Lafayette

DURHAM — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 23 points and No. 7 Duke used a few smooth stretches in the second half to pull away for an 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.

AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 18 points for Duke (5-0), which had too many weapons despite some early snags.

Mark Williams added 14 points and 15 rebounds, Paolo Banchero scored 11 points and Trevor Keels had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Kyle Jenkins, who had four of his team’s seven 3-pointers, scored 18 points for Lafayette (0-3).

Moore poured in eight consecutive points early in the second half as Duke stretched its lead to 48-34.

Lafayette ended up with 17 turnovers, but 12 of those came in the first 15 minutes of the game.

After leading by 16 points, Duke led 35-27 at halftime despite making only 33.3% of its shots. The Blue Devils ended up at 45.6% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Lafayette: The Leopards didn’t handle the pressure well at times, and then they were hindered in the lane with their shots altered by taller Duke players. They had five of their shots blocked.