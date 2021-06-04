Moonshiners, Legends set for inaugural seasons in Old North State League

The Old North State League (ONSL) continues to grow as its third season gets underway. Twelve teams are competing this year, including the Appalachian Moonshiners and the Lenoir Legends.

A summer collegiate baseball league based solely in North Carolina, the ONSL was established in 2018 and played its first season in 2019. The Triad Tribe won the inaugural league championship, while the Guilford Lumberkings took the crown in 2020.

Current teams in the ONSL include the Moonshiners, Legends, Brunswick Surfin Turfs, Deep River Muddogs , Fayetteville Chutes, High Point Hushpuppies, Lexington Flying Pigs, Mocksville Muscadines, Oak City Gliders, Reidsville Luckies, Sanford Spinners and Swepsonville Sweepers.

Pete Hardee, who serves as the head baseball coach at Alexander Central High, is the head coach for the Moonshiners. He has won nearly 450 games in his high school coaching career, and has led the Cougars’ baseball program since July 2015.

The head coach of the Legends is Brendan Emery, a Winston-Salem native who graduated from East Forsyth High before playing college baseball at Mars Hill University. Emery also previously played for the Lenoir Oilers of the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League, which is no longer in existence.