Mississippi State seeks consistency against NC State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mike Leach knows Mississippi State can play a complete game.

He hopes that facing North Carolina State spurs his team to put it all together for 60 minutes.

The Bulldogs built a 14-0 lead against Louisiana Tech, then yielded 34 unanswered points before mounting the biggest comeback in school history for a 35-34 opening-game win. Historic as that was, Mississippi State must avoid rollercoaster play tonight in Starkville against a Wolfpack squad that steamrolled South Florida 45-0 in its opener.

“We definitely have to get better this week,” Leach said, noting N.C. State’s defense, energy and experience.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team that we can be out there. That’s all we really have control over. If we do our job the best we can, that gives us the best chance.”

Staying focused throughout is one way the Bulldogs can have a chance after squandering the lead and momentum before reclaiming both against Louisiana Tech. Avoiding the turnovers and penalties will also help in the second of three challenging nonconference contests.