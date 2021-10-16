Miami, UNC meet as struggling ACC division favorites

They also took a major hit this week when coach Manny Diaz announced this week that quarterback D’Eriq King would have season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury suffered against the Spartans.

Diaz said it’s now Tyler Van Dyke’s team, with Van Dyke starting the past two games for a team now missing two of its top three quarterbacks.

The good news for the Hurricanes, at least? They have only one league loss to remain in the division race.

“Honestly we have to get the job done,” Van Dyke said. “No matter who’s at quarterback, we have to win. Right now, it’s me. I just have to be consistent, go out there and trust my teammates … and we’ll be good.”

POWER OUTAGEStarting with last season’s game against the Tar Heels, Miami has dropped five consecutive games against opponents from the five major conferences — the ACC, the SEC, the Pac-12, the Big Ten and the Big 12. It matches the longest such streak for the Hurricanes since a five-game slide against those schools from November 2007 through September 2008.

The last time Miami had a longer losing streak against what would be called Power 5 schools came when the “Power 5” term didn’t even exist; the Hurricanes lost seven in a row against them in the 1977 and 1978 seasons.