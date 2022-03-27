Miami defeats Iowa State 70-56 in Sweet 16

CHICAGO — Kameron McGusty scored 27 points and Miami advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time, using its swarming defense to beat Iowa State 70-56 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Jordan Miller added 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting as No. 10 seed Miami more than held its own in a matchup of two of the tourney’s most suffocating defenses. The 11th-seeded Cyclones shot 32% from the field in the second half and finished with 18 turnovers.

With Charlie Moore directing the attack in his hometown, the Hurricanes (26-10) got their first win in the school’s fourth appearance in the Sweet 16. Next up is No. 1 seed Kansas — a 66-61 winner over Providence — today for a spot in the Final Four, where Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga took George Mason in 2006.

Iowa State (22-13) rode its hard-nosed defense into the Midwest Region semifinals after it had just two wins last season. It forced 14 turnovers after Miami turned it over seven times in the first two rounds, but the Hurricanes shot 46% from the field. The Cyclones allowed 33.3% shooting over their first two tourney games.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 points for Iowa State, and freshman Tyrese Hunter had 13 points and seven assists. Izaiah Brockington finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Cyclones pulled within one on Kalscheur’s jumper with 16:28 left. But the Hurricanes responded with a 10-2 run. Isaiah Wong’s 3-pointer — one of nine on the night for Miami — made it 46-37 with 12:23 to go.

Iowa State made a couple charges down the stretch, but McGusty made a 3 and converted a layup to help Miami answer each time. When Sam Waardenburg connected from deep and Miller made two foul shots to make it 60-46 with 2:47 to go, the celebration was on for the Hurricanes.

Waardenburg finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Moore had nine assists.

Moore was back in Chicago after starring for Morgan Park in high school and playing for DePaul during a college career that also included stops at California at Kansas. Iowa State’s George Conditt IV also got to play in his hometown in his senior season.

Moore went scoreless in the first half, but he set up Miller for a pair of layups while helping Miami to a 32-29 halftime lead.

Conditt had eight points at halftime, including a big jam over Waardenburg and a rebound dunk.

No. 1 Kansas 66,

No. 4 Providence 61CHICAGO — Remy Martin scored a season-high 23 points and the Jayhawks did their part as the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, holding the Friars to 17 first-half points and hanging on for a five-point victory on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight.

Kansas (31-6) made it farther than fellow No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona, both ousted in the Sweet 16, and Baylor, whose title defense ended in the second round. The Jayhawks will face 10th-seeded Miami in today’s Midwest Region final.

Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who are back in a regional final for the first time since 2018, when they reached their 15th Final Four. Coach Bill Self is seeking his fourth trip there since he arrived in 2003.

Kansas also moved ahead of Kentucky for most wins in Division I history with 2,354.

The Jayhawks led by 13 points early in the second half, let it slip away, and then regrouped. Providence (27-6) took a short-lived one-point lead, but Kansas responded by scoring seven straight.

Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji scored a season-low five points. But with Martin and Wilson leading the way, the Jayhawks won their eighth straight since a 74-64 loss at TCU on March 1.

Al Durham led Providence with 21 points. But the Friars shot 33.8% and made 4 of 23 3-pointers as their best run since reaching the regional finals in 1997 under Pete Gillen came to an end.

Kansas led 26-17 at halftime and 36-23 early in the second half before Providence went on a 9-2 run, capped by Ed Croswell’s three-point play.

That drew a loud roar from the Friars’ fans, and they had more to cheer after Noah Horchler nailed two 3-pointers in about a 50-second span to cut it to 41-40 midway through the half.

Reeves tied it at 44-all when he hit two free throws, and Horchler gave Providence its first lead at 48-47 when he scored on a layup with 5:49 remaining.

Jalen Wilson drove for a three-point play to put the Jayhawks back on top. Christian Braun added one of his own, and a steal by Wilson led to a layup for David McCormack, making it 54-48 with 4:12 to play.

Agbaji had the Kansas contingent roaring when he threw down an alley-oop dunk to make it 57-50. A.J. Reeves answered with a 3 for Providence, but Kansas remained on top the rest of the way.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s 67, No. 3 Purdue 64PHILADELPHIA — Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four, the tiny Peacocks thriving off a home-court edge to beat the third-seeded Boilermakers on Friday night.

The Peacocks (22-11) became the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, adding Purdue to their NCAA Tournament string of upsets, and will face eighth-seeded North Carolina in today’s East Region final.

Saint Peter’s had the fans inside the packed Wells Fargo Center on its side from the opening tip and the arena erupted when Banks tied the game at 57-all on a turnaround jumper. He hit a driving layup with 2:17 left that made it 59-57.

The Peacocks kept their composure — hey, they’re used to these wins by now after knocking off No. 2 seed Kentucky and Murray State — and held off a Purdue team that gamely tried to bully them inside.

“What they going to say now?” coach Shaheen Holloway said about his team’s doubters, a group whose numbers are dwindling.

Almost 30 years to the day that Duke’s Christian Laettner’s overtime buzzer-beater stunned Kentucky to win a regional final at the since-razed Spectrum, Purdue (29-8) and Saint Peter’s pulled off their own Philly classic.

Saint Peter’s fans made the 93-mile ride south to help pack the arena and give the Peacocks more of an edge than they usually have at their bandbox known as Run Baby Run Arena. Consider, just 434 fans were listed as the total attendance for Saint Peter’s home opener this season against LIU.

More fans than that turned out to give the team a Sweet 16 sendoff from campus this week.

Even more basketball fans — yes, even those whose brackets the Peacocks help bust — were suddenly rooting for the tiny commuter college in Jersey City, New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan.

Purdue’s Jaden Iven buried an NBA-distance 3 with 8 seconds left that pulled Purdue within 65-64 and momentarily shushed the crowd.

No worries. Doug Edert, whose wispy mustache and goofy persona earned him a fast-food chicken endorsement deal, sank two free throws to seal the win.

The Peacocks hopped the press table and saluted fans in the first few rows. They mobbed each other and hugged and starting waving down fans and friends before they gathered at the basket to celebrate — one more time — the biggest win in program history.

Banks led the Peacocks with 14 points, Clarence Rupert scored 11 and Edert had 10. Trevion Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds for Purdue.