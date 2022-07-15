 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'McGuire's Miracle' DVD to be discussed during virtual event

  • Updated
  • 0

The New York Carolina Club will host a free virtual event with Hickory resident Stephanie Pace, the founder and owner of the local film company FilmNC Capital Management, LLC, next Thursday at 7 p.m. During the event, Pace will discuss “McGuire’s Miracle,” a documentary released in March that tells the story of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s 1956-57 men’s basketball team, the first in program history to win an NCAA championship.

Pace, the writer and director of the film, is an alumna of UNC. She will join the host of the event, fellow North Carolina graduate and former Sports Illustrated reporter Larry Keith, for a discussion that will also include the three surviving players from the Tar Heels’ 1956-57 team — Tommy Kearns, Joe Quigg and Bob Young.

The virtual event will be available for viewing through Zoom, and it is open to anyone. To register, visit www.chapelapple.org, click on the link next to the photo of the “McGuire’s Miracle” DVD and scroll down to find the registration link.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert