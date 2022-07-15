'McGuire's Miracle' DVD to be discussed during virtual event

The New York Carolina Club will host a free virtual event with Hickory resident Stephanie Pace, the founder and owner of the local film company FilmNC Capital Management, LLC, next Thursday at 7 p.m. During the event, Pace will discuss “McGuire’s Miracle,” a documentary released in March that tells the story of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s 1956-57 men’s basketball team, the first in program history to win an NCAA championship.

Pace, the writer and director of the film, is an alumna of UNC. She will join the host of the event, fellow North Carolina graduate and former Sports Illustrated reporter Larry Keith, for a discussion that will also include the three surviving players from the Tar Heels’ 1956-57 team — Tommy Kearns, Joe Quigg and Bob Young.

The virtual event will be available for viewing through Zoom, and it is open to anyone. To register, visit www.chapelapple.org, click on the link next to the photo of the “McGuire’s Miracle” DVD and scroll down to find the registration link.