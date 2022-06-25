‘MCGUIRE’S MIRACLE’: Hickory-based film company shares story of 1956-57 Tar Heels basketball team

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill boasts one of the premier men’s basketball programs in the country. But that wasn’t always the case.

A documentary entitled “McGuire’s Miracle” released in March tells the story of UNC’s 1956-57 men’s basketball team, the first in program history to win an NCAA championship. The Tar Heels were known as a football school prior to the mid-1950s, when their rise on the hardwood began.

Producer Stephanie Pace, who lived her early childhood in Newton and obtained two degrees from North Carolina during her time as a 36-year resident of Chapel Hill, now lives in Hickory. In 2011, she founded FilmNC Capital Management, LLC, the company behind the film.

“It’s been terrific,” said Pace of the response to the film, which is available at www.mcguiresmiracledocumentary.com and can also be purchased on Amazon. “I won’t say it has been beyond my expectations because we knew we had a very good film, we put everything we had into it ... but we have not had one negative review — regionally or nationally. As a matter of fact, the production was mentioned by announcers Jim Nance and Bill Raftery during the second half of this year’s national championship game.”

The film is named after UNC’s head coach from 1952-61, Frank McGuire. A New Yorker who left St. John’s after leading the men’s basketball team to the national title game in 1952, McGuire recruited heavily in the New York City (NYC) area and convinced many players from back home to join him at North Carolina.

Most of the players on the Tar Heels’ 1956-57 team hailed from the NYC area. In fact, the entire starting five of Lennie Rosenbluth, Pete Brennan, Tommy Kearns, Joe Quigg and Bob Cunningham, known as the “Subway Five,” came from there, as did sixth man Bob Young and a few others. Rosenbluth went on to be named 1957 Helm’s Foundation Player of the Year, consensus First Team All-America in ’57, and in that same year was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

“Frank McGuire was sort of an iconic figure,” said Young, one of three surviving players from the 1956-57 squad. Rosenbluth died at age 89 on June 18 and is featured in “McGuire’s Miracle,” along with Young, Quigg and Kearns.

“His (McGuire’s) father was a tunnel cop in the Lincoln Tunnel, so he grew up the hard way as most of us did who were from New York on that team,” added Young. “But he was in many ways a father-like figure and those of us who had Irish heritage could relate to him because he too was of Irish heritage. ... He knew how to talk with the parents of the players, especially with my parents, both of whom were born in Ireland. They felt very secure that he would have my best interest at heart and he did, so he was a very convincing man for those of us who grew up in New York as he did.”

UNC finished 32-0 in 1956-57 and became the first ACC team to win a national championship. The Tar Heels only played eight home games that season, and had several close calls — overtime wins over South Carolina (90-86) and Maryland (65-61), four battles with Wake Forest including a 61-59 victory in the semifinals of the ACC tournament, a 75-73 win over archrival Duke and triple-OT wins over Michigan State (74-70) and Kansas (54-53) in the Final Four, just to name a few.

The game against Kansas in the NCAA title game was noteworthy not only because McGuire had previously lost to the Jayhawks in the 1952 championship, but because Kansas was led by future Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain. Ironically, McGuire would coach Chamberlain with the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1961-62 season, when “Wilt the Stilt” averaged a career-high 50.4 points per game and scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 win over the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

“Me and four other guys guarded him,” said Quigg of going up against Chamberlain in the 1957 NCAA title game. “We just had a collapsing defense around him and I couldn’t guard him, there weren’t many who could guard him. ... Of course, back then we didn’t have a shot clock, so we were able to work the ball and put a lot of pressure on him. We averaged close to 80 points a game during the season, and that game was more of a slow down because of Wilt.”

According to both Young and Quigg, the NYC players were welcomed with open arms upon their arrival in Chapel Hill. Young recalls seeing segregated bathrooms — every player on UNC’s 1956-57 team was white — and enjoying a meal of southern fried chicken, turnip greens and other foods “that we hardly recognized.”

Quigg described what it was like to attend an all-boys grammar school and an all-boys high school, both of which were Catholic institutions. And at the time he attended North Carolina, women weren’t allowed to enroll until their junior year, meaning the vast majority of the students were male.

Nevertheless, Quigg said the experience “was great. There was a lot of kidding about the New York accent and the things we did and all that, but the guys were really great, made some good friends.”

A retired dentist who practiced in Fayetteville, Quigg lives in North Carolina to this day. He said Pace’s documentary “brings back all those memories and all of the teammates and going through what we went through that year. It’s fantastic.”

Young agrees, saying “it’s a wonderful production” that provides “a trip down memory lane.” He believes Pace “did an extraordinary job, so hats off to her.”

“McGuire’s Miracle” is split into five parts, the first of which centers on McGuire’s upbringing and how he ended up at North Carolina. Part 2 is about the recruitment of the NYC-area players, while Part 3 recounts the regular season and the ACC tournament, Part 4 is about the NCAA tournament and Part 5 is a wrap-up of the entire 1956-57 season.

The DVD features 140 pieces of music, with Pace pointing out that “one of the largest expenses we had was in music licensing. Although the runtime is 2 hours, 44 minutes, she said several reviewers have said “they don’t really pay attention to that because everything just flowed and they thought this was in great part due to the music carrying the story along in such an entertaining fashion.”

Pace also confessed that “people don’t really know what producers do.” It took five years to make the documentary, and she was in charge of “conceiving the story, making sure everything is running properly and just running the company, making sure everything’s on schedule and obtaining the financing for the film.”

She added that “not only do I own the company, FilmNC Capital Management, LLC, that produced the film, but I also directed it, I wrote it and I adapted the music. This was just something I felt I would do well. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t assume all those roles, but I felt this whole piece in my soul. I assumed these particular roles in addition to producing, and I’m very happy I did. I think the results turned out quite well.”

Pace stressed that in making “McGuire’s Miracle,” her team sought to immerse the viewer in the late 1950s and to entertain in an original way, not to just make a basketball film. Hence, the finished product is a hybrid between a feature film and documentary storytelling.

“This is my valentine to my alma mater and I’m truly grateful and humbled to have been the steward of this remarkable story,” said Pace. “The players put a lot of faith in me through the years to tell their story. And I will say, the McGuire family, they are thrilled.”

McGuire’s grandson Kevin Johnson said to Pace, “You captured my grandfather perfectly, and he would love it.” Pace continued, “I do feel like I ‘got’ Frank McGuire, I got his essence, and I think that’s one of the reasons we were able to do a good job.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

