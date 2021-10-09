McGee scores 3 TDs, Allbaugh sets NCAA record in Bears win

L-R’s Jadus Davis recorded a 33-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, but fumbled on the next play. Jordan Taylor forced the fumble for Tusculum, while teammate Quaheim Glasgow recovered the ball at the Pioneers’ 33-yard line.

Tusculum made the Bears pay for their miscue, driving 67 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ivan Corbin to Will Sweeper just over four minutes in. Nevertheless, L-R was able to respond with an eight-play, 66-yard drive of its own that ended when McGee scored from 28 yards out.

The Pioneers answered with another scoring drive that covered 83 yards in less than a minute and a half. The big play came on a 72-yard pass from Corbin to Jarvis Jones, with Corbin adding a 9-yard TD run two plays later to put Tusculum up 14-7.

L-R knotted things at 14-all at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter when Jordan Payne caught a 35-yard TD pass from Grayson Willingham on fourth-and-10. However, Tusculum had the last laugh in the first half after Raynell Killian intercepted a Willingham pass and returned it 52 yards to the Bears’ 38. Seven plays later, J.A. Pittman kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Pioneers a 17-14 advantage at the half.