Mauldin leads Caldwell men to 95-73 win over Brunswick

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men's basketball team notched a 95-73 home win over Brunswick on Saturday. The Cobras led 41-26 at halftime before topping the 50-point mark in the second half.

Caldwell (15-3, 2-1 Region 10 Division I) got 19 points from Caleb Mauldin, while Toyaz Solomon scored 16 and Shawn Nelson and Deonte Randolph added 11 apiece. RJ Black and Charles Bryson each chipped in eight points for the Cobras, who also received seven from Amarie Elijah-Kilby and six from Isaiah Pruitt.

The game's leading scorer was Josiah Shackleford of Brunswick (14-3, 2-1), who finished with 21 points. Lance Anthony added 16 points for the Dolphins, who also got eight from Jarrian Hancock and seven apiece from Skylar Davies and Deonte Petree.

Brunswick opened the contest on a 7-0 run before Caldwell received a 3-pointer from Nelson with 15:22 remaining in the first half. The Cobras took their first lead at 10-9 with 13:10 left in the opening half, and their largest lead was 91-56 at the 4:04 mark of the second half.

Caldwell is at USC Salkehatchie next Friday at 7 p.m., while Brunswick hosts Cape Fear on Wednesday at 6 p.m.