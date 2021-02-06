Martinez leads Caldwell women past Carolina Christian

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women's basketball team moved above .500 with a 67-63 home victory over Carolina Christian on Friday.

The Cobras are now 3-2 overall after getting 17 points from Paola Martinez and 11 from Mikayla Hill. Akria Jenkins added 10 points for Caldwell, while Nikya Lynch and Kaitlyn Brock had nine apiece.

Carolina Christian got 17 points from Aniya Peters, with Imari Hightower chipping in 10. Chantura Kirkland added eight points to go with seven apiece from Jada Pickett and Amouya Williams.

Caldwell returns to action on Tuesday at home against Patrick Henry. Game time is set for 6 p.m.