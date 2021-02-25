Marquette hands UNC rare home nonconference loss

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, D.J. Carton added 17 points with five assists and Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 on Wednesday night in a game scheduled just four days earlier.

It was just North Carolina’s 18th nonconference defeat in the 35-year history of the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina scored first but did not lead the rest of the way as Marquette answered with a 14-2 run. Garcia had 16 points in the first half and Greg Elliott added 13 as the Golden Eagles led 45-29.

Marquette struggled in the backcourt against North Carolina's pressure defense in the second half, having 10 turnovers to just nine made field goals with 5:22 remaining. But the Golden Eagles went on an 8-0 run, with six points from Carton, for a 79-63 lead with 2:38 left to seal it.

Elliott scored 15 points with four steals and Theo John had 11 for Marquette (11-12). The Golden Eagles, who are currently 10th in the 11 team Big East, entered having lost six of their last eight — with two victories over Butler.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points. R.J. Davis added 11 points, Walker Kessler scored 10, and Day’Ron Sharpe had nine points and 11 boards.