WILMINGTON — UNC Wilmington senior tennis player Zoe Huffman, a former Maiden High standout, collected top academic honors during The Sammys on Monday night at UNCW’s Trask Coliseum.

The event, organized by Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) members, featured awards in various categories. Nominations were solicited from UNCW’s student-athletes, coaches and staff and voted on by the 350 student-athletes at the school.

Huffman was presented with the Chancellor’s Cup, which is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete who have best represented UNCW in the classroom and in athletics. The nominee must be a graduating senior with a minimum GPA of 3.0 who has also excelled in his or her sport during the year.

A native of Maiden, Huffman has been a member of the Seahawks’ women’s tennis team for four years. After earning Third Team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) honors as a sophomore, she competed at No. 1 singles and doubles for UNCW this spring, helping the Seahawks advance to the championship match of the CAA tournament while also shining in the classroom.

Huffman graduated in May 2022 with her bachelor’s degree in public health with a pre-clinical concentration, taking just three years to complete her degree while earning a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is now working toward her master’s degree in business analytics. Additionally, she has served as treasurer on the SAAC Executive Board and has been a key leader of student-athletes during her time at UNCW.