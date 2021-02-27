Lyda's 7th-inning single helps Cobras beat Yetis

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team earned a come-from-behind win over Cleveland Community College on Thursday at home, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning en route to a 7-6 victory. The Cobras moved to 2-1, while the Yetis dropped to 3-4.

Scout Nichols was the winning pitcher for Caldwell after tossing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with three strikeouts and one walk. Starter Will Westbrock collected a no-decision after pitching five innings of three-run, six-hit ball with three strikeouts and four walks.

Darien Farley was 2-for-4 with two singles and a walk for the Cobras, while Noah Love had a double and an RBI and Jermie Greene and Mason Lyda also had RBIs. Lyda’s RBI came via a single in the bottom of the seventh with the game tied, which proved to be the game-winner.

The Cobras host Combine Academy for a doubleheader beginning today at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Cleveland is scheduled to play two seven-inning games at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, against Camp Community College (1 p.m.) and Bay College (4 p.m.).