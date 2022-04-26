LR's Rakes, Edwards earn SAC weekly awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A pair of Lenoir-Rhyne athletes received weekly awards from the South Atlantic Conference on Tuesday. Lauren Rakes was named the SAC AstroTurf Softball Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time this season, while Austin Edwards collected AstroTurf Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time.

A junior from Hamptonville, Rakes helped the Bears' softball team improve to 36-18 overall and 18-6 in SAC play. LR was 2-2 on the week, with Rakes pitching 18 1/3 total innings across three appearances.

Rakes allowed four runs in the pitcher's circle, with her best performance coming in a one-hit shutout against Wingate. She struck out 25 while surrendering 10 hits and six walks.

As for Edwards, a graduate transfer from Western Illinois, he picked up a 3-1 win over Lincoln Memorial last week. A native of Huxley, Iowa, Edwards tossed a complete game against the Railsplitters, allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts.

LR's softball team begins SAC tournament play against Tusculum on Friday at Lincoln Memorial. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Harrogate, Tennessee.

The Bears' baseball team (40-10, 17-7 SAC) faces Queens in the opening round of the SAC tournament on Friday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.