ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Alexis Brown has been named the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office on Monday.

A freshman from Mableton, Georgia, Brown also won the SAC Women's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award earlier this year. Furthermore, she was the SAC Women's Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year and the SAC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Meet during the league championship meet.

Not only that, but Brown was also the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Southeast Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year after recording a pair of top-five finishes during the outdoor national championship meet.

The SAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year is determined following the completion of the NCAA Division II outdoor national championship meet and is voted on by the league’s head coaches.