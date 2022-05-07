LR women win SAC championship meet; men take 3rd

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s outdoor track and field team captured the South Atlantic Conference championship for the second time in program history on Friday, totaling 174.5 points to win the 11-team, two-day event. Queens was second with 163.5 points, while Wingate took third with 97.

On the men’s side, LR finished third with 125 points. Wingate took first with 148.5 points, while Queens was the runner-up with 143.

Highlights for the LR women included:

• Top-five finishes from Bekki Roche and Olivia Jackson in the hammer throw. Roche finished second with a toss of 46.82 meters, while Jackson was fifth with a toss of 42.70 meters.

• A fifth-place finish from Maigan Bowman in the high jump. She cleared 1.62 meters to land in the top five.

• A second-place toss of 38.65 meters by Lacey Triplett in the javelin throw.

• A pair of top-four finishers in the long jump, in which Melody Jones was the runner-up with a mark of 5.63 meters and Kennedy Conner took fourth with a mark of 5.48 meters.

• Holly Kone’s first-place finish in the triple jump. Kone won the event with a mark of 11.96 meters.

• Three strong performances in the pole vault. Pearl Ballard took second after clearing 3.25 meters, while Triplett finished third (3.10 meters) and Conner came in fourth (2.95 meters).

• Second- and third-place finishes from Jones and Emmanuella Kone, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. Jones broke her own program record with a time of 11.91 seconds and Kone ran the race in 12.03 seconds (third all-time at LR), with Jordan Shealey adding a fifth-place time of 12.26 seconds.

• A third-place time of 14.31 seconds from Jones in the 100-meter hurdles, putting her one spot ahead of Conner. Conner’s fourth-place time was 15.06 seconds.

• Two top-five finishes in the 10,000-meter run, in which Janet Kwambai recorded a second-place time of 35:32.72 and Caroline Hilliard posted a fifth-place time of 37:17.96. Kwambai’s time was a personal record, and she was also the runner-up in the 5,000-meter run thanks to a PR of 17:30.54.

• In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Kylie Dahlberg’s fourth-place time of 11:20.87 was the second-best in program history. Finishing just behind her in fifth was the Bears’ Elizabeth Kessler with a time of 11:28.57.

• With a third-place time of 46.76 seconds, LR’s 4x100-meter relay team broke a program record.

On the men’s side, top performances included:

• Two top-five finishes in the hammer throw, with Ellis Horton taking fourth (46.90 meters) and Dalton Hatley coming in fifth (46.42 meters).

• Reigning All-American Jacob Wadsworth had a big day in his field events, finishing second in the long jump with a mark of 7.29 meters and third in the high jump with a mark of 1.95 meters. Trent Davis added a fifth-place mark of 7.09 meters in the long jump.

• Josh Wise finished third in the javelin throw with a toss of 52.46 meters.

• The Bears dominated the pole vault. Oliver Thatcher won with a vault of 4.50 meters, Chris Reichenbach and Mike Karicher tied for second with vaults of 4.40 meters and Philip Stomne took fifth with a vault of 4.30 meters.

• Luscas Besong came in fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.75. Finishing behind him was Wadsworth with a fifth-place time of 47.89.

• In the 400-meter hurdles, Stomne grabbed third place with a time of 54.03 and Wadsworth finished fourth with a time of 54.41.

• Davis was the second-place finisher in the 200-meter dash, sprinting a time of 21.25 seconds.

• The Bears posted a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:11.58.