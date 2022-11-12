LR women’s soccer wins NCAA opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team began NCAA Division II tournament play with a 1-0 victory over Limestone on Friday at Columbus State University. The fifth-seeded Bears moved to 12-3-3, while the fourth-seeded Saints end the season at 12-4-2.

The contest, which was played at Walden Soccer Complex, saw LR outshoot Limestone 16-10 overall and 9-1 in shots on goal. The Bears also took nine corner kicks as compared to four by the Saints.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 69th minute, when the Bears’ Ria Acton converted a penalty kick. Meanwhile, goalkeeper S.A. Phillips had one save as LR registered its eighth shutout victory of the season.

After improving to 5-6-7 all-time in NCAA tournament matches, LR will face top-seeded Columbus State (17-2-1) in Sunday’s third round after the Cougars defeated eighth-seeded North Georgia (10-5-3) 4-2 on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Men’s soccer to host second-round matchLenoir-Rhyne was originally scheduled to host a second-round match in the NCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament on Sunday, but that match will now take place on Monday at 6 p.m. after first-round action was postponed from Friday to today. The second-seeded Bears (12-4-2) will take on the winner of today’s opening-round contest between seventh-seeded Wingate (10-4-5) and 10th-seeded Converse (13-1-4), which is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will also be played at LR.

Monday’s match will mark the first time LR has hosted an NCAA tournament contest since 2006.