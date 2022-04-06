 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LR women’s lacrosse falls at Limestone

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team lost for the fourth time in five games on the road Wednesday, falling 15-11 at the hands of 23rd-ranked Limestone. The contest was played at Saints Field, where Limestone is 7-2 in 2022.

Limestone (9-3, 5-1 South Atlantic Conference) led 4-1 after the first quarter, 9-5 at halftime and 13-6 through three periods. The Bears dropped to 0-3 against ranked teams this season, and LR is now 5-8 overall and 3-3 in SAC contests.

Ellie Campbell scored three goals for the Bears, while Alexa Burghardt and Suzy Smith finished with two goals apiece, Kaitlyn Cavanaugh had one goal and three assists, Jolan Morey registered one goal and one assist, Makenna Filley and Cambrie Cochran had one goal each and Kaitlyn Lehman supplied one assist. Additionally, LR goalkeeper Teanna Sieben recorded 10 saves, marking the eighth time this season she has reached double digits in that category.

Limestone will look for its seventh consecutive victory when it hosts UVA Wise on Saturday at 3 p.m., while LR visits No. 25 Wingate next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

