LR women pull away from Bobcats in home opener

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team gave its home fans a show on Wednesday evening, turning a close game early into a 90-52 rout of Lees-McRae at Shuford Arena. With the victory, the Bears are now 3-0 for the first time since winning four straight to open the 2013-14 season.

Additionally, the 90 points scored by LR were the most since a 90-64 win at Mars Hill on Dec. 13, 2017. The Bears put four players in double figures while shooting 45.6% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line, and they also outscored the Bobcats 42-16 in the paint, 33-0 in fast-break points and 39-17 in bench points.

Defensively, LR forced Lees-McRae into 35 turnovers, which the Bears converted into 38 points. Azariah Fields and Brandi Hudson led all players with 16 points apiece, while Emily Harman had 14, former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks finished with 10 and seven others also scored for the hosts.

“That’s one of the things we have going for us this year is just the amount of depth that we have,” LR coach Grahm Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of depth all the way through our bench and so we’re not just relying on one or two players to score the ball every night, we have a number of players that can come in and be an offensive threat and provide us a spark off the bench, and we didn’t quite have that last year. To be able to have that and know that it’s not just about one player, it’s about everyone doing their job and if you move the ball’s gonna find you, and we saw that tonight for sure.”

Lees-McRae (0-3) hung around in the early going, with four ties and six lead changes taking place in the opening quarter. The Bobcats knocked down five 3-pointers in the frame behind two each from Jala Holloman and Aurora Roberts and one from Jessica Henderson, while LR did most of its damage on the inside. At the end of the period, the score was tied at 18-all.

A triple from Bella Sims to start the second quarter gave LR a lead that it would not relinquish. The Bears began the period on an 8-0 run that was eventually stopped by a 3 from Holloman, but LR responded with nine consecutive points on a layup and a deep jumper from Harman, a layup from Hudson and a free throw and a layup from Newton-Conover High alumnus Hannah Stull. The Bobcats outscored the Bears 8-7 for the rest of the half, but entered the break trailing 42-29.

LR’s lead grew in the second half, as the Bears continued to excel both offensively and defensively. Fields scored seven points in the third quarter on a three-point play, two additional free throws and a jumper — the latter of which made it 59-32 midway through the period — and it was 66-38 in favor of LR heading into the final frame.

The Bears emptied their bench late with the game well in hand, cruising to a 38-point victory that improved their all-time record against Lees-McRae to 9-3. In fact, LR has won nine straight meetings with the Bobcats, including seven by double digits.

“It was great to be at home, obviously we practice here every single day,” said Smith. “So to be on the road for the last two games was good for us just as far as some chemistry and some bonding and being able to play in a different environment, but there’s nothing like playing at home in Shuford Arena. It’s a fantastic venue obviously, the updates are amazing, and to see the energy of the home crowd was huge. I think our ladies fed off of that big time and to be able to go out and perform the way we did and give them a good show was fantastic.”

In addition to the double-figure scoring efforts of Fields, Hudson, Harman and Crooks, the Bears also received nine points from Jalen Gathers, seven from Sims, six from Megan Landsiedel, five from Stull, four from Naveah Johnson, two from Maddie Dillinger and one from Freedom High graduate Josie Hise.

On the other side, Lees-McRae was paced by 14 points from Holloman and 11 from Roberts. Former Bandys High star Logan Dutka played 11 minutes for the Bobcats in her return to Catawba County, scoring four points to go with four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

SHARING THE SUGAR

The Bears dished out 19 assists on 31 made field goals. Hudson and Landsiedel each had four assists, while Fields finished with three, Harman and Dillinger had two apiece and Stull, Sims, Gathers and Abby Wrede each recorded one.

“We talked about that in pregame, we talked about playing unselfish and playing for each other and sharing the ball, and they did a great job as far as executing that,” said Smith. “We knew that if we were able to get stops and rebound the ball and finish plays, we’d be able to get out and run and score in transition and get easy buckets. And we did that, so I’m very proud of their effort tonight.”

COMPLETING THE SWEEP

The LR men’s basketball team was also victorious on Wednesday, topping Lees-McRae 78-67 in Banner Elk. The Bears (2-0) trailed 30-28 at the half before outscoring the Bobcats (1-2) 50-37 after the break.

Four players reached double figures in scoring for the Bears, led by LJ McCoy’s 16-point, eight-rebound performance. Jalen Johnson added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds in his season debut, while Tim Steele scored 12 points and TJ Nesmith had 10 points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT

The LR women host King on Saturday at 4 p.m. following the Bears’ men’s game against Malone, which is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tipoff. Meanwhile, the Lees-McRae women host Emory & Henry today at 5 p.m. before beginning Conference Carolinas play with a trip to Emmanuel (Georgia) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

As for the Lees-McRae men, they host Mars Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. before opening their league slate at Emmanuel on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.