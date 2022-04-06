LR women finish 8th during SAC golf tournament

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s golf team posted an eighth-place finish during the South Atlantic Conference championship tournament Sunday through Tuesday at Hartsville Country Club. Thirteen teams participated in the tournament, which was won by Anderson (South Carolina) with a three-round total of 886 (22-over-par).

Runner-up Wingate posted a team score of 895 during the SAC championship, while third-place Carson-Newman finished with 909 total strokes. The rest of the participating teams, in order of finish, were as follows: Limestone (910), Lincoln Memorial (922), Queens (925), Tusculum (945), LR (955), Catawba (973), Coker (975), Newberry (981), Mars Hill (1,029) and UVA Wise (1,098).

The individual champion was Anderson’s Jessica Rathbone, who was the only player to finish under par for the tournament. Rathbone posted a three-round total of 208 (8-under-par).

LR was paced by a 231 from Megan Robb, who finished 14th and is still vying for an individual berth to the NCAA Division II championship tournament May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. Other competitors for the Bears included Patricia Asensio (36th; 239), Beatriz Espelosin (38th; 241), Katie Sibley (46th; 248) and Eleni Diakou (52nd; 253).

The Bears were in 11th place after day one before surging to seventh after day two and ultimately settling for an eighth-place finish.