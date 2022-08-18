LR volleyball selected to finish 4th

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason volleyball coaches’ poll this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne being selected as the league’s fourth-place finisher after winning the SAC tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II tournament in 2021. The Bears finished behind Wingate, Tusculum and Anderson (South Carolina) in the poll after tallying two first-place votes and 111 total points.
The league’s fourth-place finisher during the regular season last year, LR put Colette Romp on the Preseason All-SAC second team and Emma Clark on the Preseason All-SAC third team. Romp is a senior right side hitter, while Clark is a graduate student who serves as a middle blocker.
2022 SAC VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. Wingate (6 first-place votes), 136 points
2. Tusculum (3 first-place votes), 127 points
3. Anderson (2 first-place votes), 125 points
4. Lenoir-Rhyne (2 first-place votes), 111 points
5. Carson-Newman, 106 points
6. Mars Hill, 81 points
7. Newberry, 70 points
8. Limestone, 69 points
9. Catawba, 68 points
10. Lincoln Memorial, 48 points
11. Coker, 35 points
12. UVA Wise, 21 points
13. Emory & Henry, 17 points
2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
First Team
Emiah Burrowes, Tusculum
Shannon Kasprak, Wingate
Julia Wheeler, Carson-Newman
Sarah Goddard, Mars Hill
Madison Roy, Anderson
Noelle Knutsen, Anderson
Carly Sosnowski, Tusculum
Second Team
Jana Cuk, Mars Hill
Maggie Young, Wingate
Carli Pigza, Tusculum
Jaelyn Grimm, Anderson
Elise Carmichael, Tusculum
Colette Romp, Lenoir-Rhyne
Third Team
Molly Lambillotte, Wingate
Sadie Kluner, Anderson
Carley Williams, Emory & Henry
Emma Clark, Lenoir-Rhyne
Abbey Hildenbrand, Carson-Newman
Jordan Schmucker, Mars Hill