LR volleyball selected to finish 4th

  • Updated
Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason volleyball coaches’ poll this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne being selected as the league’s fourth-place finisher after winning the SAC tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II tournament in 2021. The Bears finished behind Wingate, Tusculum and Anderson (South Carolina) in the poll after tallying two first-place votes and 111 total points.

The league’s fourth-place finisher during the regular season last year, LR put Colette Romp on the Preseason All-SAC second team and Emma Clark on the Preseason All-SAC third team. Romp is a senior right side hitter, while Clark is a graduate student who serves as a middle blocker.

2022 SAC VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Wingate (6 first-place votes), 136 points

2. Tusculum (3 first-place votes), 127 points

3. Anderson (2 first-place votes), 125 points

4. Lenoir-Rhyne (2 first-place votes), 111 points

5. Carson-Newman, 106 points

6. Mars Hill, 81 points

7. Newberry, 70 points

8. Limestone, 69 points

9. Catawba, 68 points

10. Lincoln Memorial, 48 points

11. Coker, 35 points

12. UVA Wise, 21 points

13. Emory & Henry, 17 points

2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

First Team

Emiah Burrowes, Tusculum

Shannon Kasprak, Wingate

Julia Wheeler, Carson-Newman

Sarah Goddard, Mars Hill

Madison Roy, Anderson

Noelle Knutsen, Anderson

Carly Sosnowski, Tusculum 

Second Team

Jana Cuk, Mars Hill

Maggie Young, Wingate

Carli Pigza, Tusculum

Jaelyn Grimm, Anderson

Elise Carmichael, Tusculum

Colette Romp, Lenoir-Rhyne

Third Team

Molly Lambillotte, Wingate

Sadie Kluner, Anderson

Carley Williams, Emory & Henry

Emma Clark, Lenoir-Rhyne

Abbey Hildenbrand, Carson-Newman

Jordan Schmucker, Mars Hill

