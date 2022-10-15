LR volleyball outlasts Limestone in 5 sets

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team earned a comeback win over Limestone on the road Friday, snapping a three-match losing streak in the process. The Bears edged the Saints in five sets, dropping the first two sets by scores of 28-26 and 25-17 before winning the next three 25-19, 25-15 and 25-10.

Emmaleigh Allen had a team-high 19 kills for LR (13-7, 9-4 South Atlantic Conference), and she also finished with three aces, three blocks and 10 digs. Emma Clark added 12 kills and seven blocks, with Braelyn Faust supplying nine kills and five blocks and Ashley Hawkins chipping in nine kills, three blocks and 17 digs.

Colette Romp added eight kills, five blocks and three digs for the Bears, who also received three kills, 14 digs and 45 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey to go with 23 digs and three assists from Bailey Carpenter. Carpenter previously played at Limestone (8-7, 5-7), but is now a graduate student at LR.

The Bears host Coker on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while the Saints entertain Emory & Henry next Friday at 7:30 p.m.