LR volleyball defeats Catawba in straight sets

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team swept Catawba on the road Friday, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the South Atlantic Conference while dropping the Indians to 2-6 and 0-2. The Bears won by set scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-16.

Emmaleigh Allen led LR in kills and digs with 12 of each, while Ashley Hawkins had 10 kills for her seventh double-digit kill performance of the season. Hawkins also finished with two aces, making her one of three Bears to record two along with Jaden Vaughn and Rachel Wildermuth, the latter of whom added 21 assists.

LR also received eight kills apiece from Braelyn Faust and Emma Clark, with Bailey Carpenter registering 11 digs. Friday’s victory was the Bears’ fourth in a row, with three of the wins coming in straight sets.

The Bears are now 2-0 in league play for the second straight season. They have won nine straight matches against Catawba, one shy of the longest win streak in series history.

LR travels to Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while the Indians host Wingate next Friday at 7 p.m.

