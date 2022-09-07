 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LR volleyball continues home success

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team grabbed its 13th straight home win dating back to the 2020-21 season with a five-set victory over North Greenville on Tuesday in Hickory. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16, 27-29, 20-25 and 15-9.

The Bears (5-3) moved to 5-0 all-time against North Greenville (3-7) thanks to a winning performance that included 15 kills, two blocks and three digs from Colette Romp to go with 13 kills, three aces and 20 digs from Ashley Hawkins, 12 kills and 11 digs from Emmaleigh Allen and 13 digs and 30 assists from Rachel Wildermuth. The 13-match home winning streak for LR is the longest in program history.

LR travels to South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Friday at 6 p.m., while the Crusaders visit Erskine at the same time.

Colette Romp

Romp
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert