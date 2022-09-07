LR volleyball continues home success

The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team grabbed its 13th straight home win dating back to the 2020-21 season with a five-set victory over North Greenville on Tuesday in Hickory. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16, 27-29, 20-25 and 15-9.
The Bears (5-3) moved to 5-0 all-time against North Greenville (3-7) thanks to a winning performance that included 15 kills, two blocks and three digs from Colette Romp to go with 13 kills, three aces and 20 digs from Ashley Hawkins, 12 kills and 11 digs from Emmaleigh Allen and 13 digs and 30 assists from Rachel Wildermuth. The 13-match home winning streak for LR is the longest in program history.
LR travels to South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Friday at 6 p.m., while the Crusaders visit Erskine at the same time.