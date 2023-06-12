ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Jacob Wadsworth was named the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year last week.

The SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference's championship sports and is voted on by the SAC's Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee. The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

A senior from Dansville, New York, Wadsworth majored in elementary education and held a 3.80 GPA. He was named to the LR President’s List and Dean’s List and was also the 2022 SAC Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Additionally, he was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society for student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition.

A six-time All-American in the heptathlon, long jump, 4x400-meter and 4x100-meter relay events, Wadsworth has had an extremely successful career as a Bear. He was a national qualifier in the heptathlon, the indoor long jump, the indoor 4x400, the outdoor 4x400 and the outdoor 4x100, and he served as a crucial member of the 4x400-meter relay team that brought home a bronze medal during the 2023 NCAA Division II outdoor championship meet.

Wadsworth also came in fourth in the heptathlon during this year’s NCAA indoor championship meet. Furthermore, he earned both track athlete of the meet and field athlete of the meet honors among men's competitors during the 2023 SAC indoor championship meet, and he was also named the Male Athlete of the Year for LR, as voted on by peers.

Off the track, Wadsworth participated in Hickory’s 828 Day, was a triathlon meet volunteer, taught youth group every Sunday at his local church and spent time doing yardwork for elderly members of the community. He served as a volunteer track and field coach at Hickory Christian Academy as well, and was the recipient of the Wayne B. Powell Award, which is given to an athlete who embodies excellence in the classroom, on the field and on campus.

Other finalists for the SAC Men’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award were Wingate’s Bastian Mrochen, Limestone’s Ethan Hough and Tusculum’s Zackary Nelson.

Trio of Bears collect regional awards

Three members of Lenoir-Rhyne's women's track and field program received Southeast Region awards from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last week. Freshman Alexis Brown collected track athlete of the year honors, while Kevin Paterson was named coach of the year and Seandell Davis nabbed assistant coach of the year honors.

Brown, who hails from Mableton, Georgia, finished second in the 100 meters and fifth in the 200 meters during the 2023 NCAA Division II outdoor championship meet. She is the 11th-fastest performer in Division II history in both of those events at 11.34 seconds and 23.11 seconds, respectively, thanks to times she posted during the Southside Power & Fitness Invitational, which was hosted by the Bears in mid-April.

Paterson led the Bears to a 23rd-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Division II outdoor championship meet. The fourth-year head coach also guided a team that had seven athletes earn All-American recognition, a program record.

Davis, who is also in his fourth year at LR and is the squad's associate head coach, was a key member of the coaching staff as well. In addition to the seven All-Americans, the Bears also had nine all-region selections and won four events during the SAC outdoor championship meet.