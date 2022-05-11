LR to host NCAA tournament games in lacrosse, softball

It will be a busy sports week on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne, as the Bears are set to host NCAA Division II tournament games in both men’s lacrosse and softball. The lacrosse contest is scheduled for today at 4 p.m., while the softball team begins Southeast Regional play on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The fourth-seeded LR men’s lacrosse team (14-3) hosts fifth-seeded Indianapolis (14-3) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament today at Moretz Stadium. The Bears are the fifth-ranked team in the country, while the Greyhounds are currently ranked eighth.

LR hosted Indianapolis in both teams’ season opener, with the Greyhounds slipping past the Bears by a 12-11 score. LR was 2-2 through four games, but has won 12 of its past 13 games and enters the NCAA tournament on a 10-game winning streak.

LR is 9-1 at home this season with its only loss coming at the hands of the Greyhounds, while Indianapolis is 6-2 on the road and is coming off losses in its past two games. Both of those defeats were to top-12 teams in the nation — Lindenwood and Limestone.

The winner of today’s game will visit top-seeded Tampa (Florida) in the second round of the 12-team tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Spartans are 18-0 and have not lost since a 16-15 overtime loss to LR in the quarterfinals of last year’s NCAA tournament.

In softball, LR will make the program’s 14th trip to the NCAA tournament and the first since winning three tournament games in 2018. The Bears (37-14) are the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region and will start the double-elimination tournament with Thursday’s game against seventh-seeded Wingate (35-17).

Third-seeded North Georgia (42-15) and sixth-seeded Carson-Newman (35-16) will also travel to Hickory for a 4:30 p.m. battle on Thursday, and the double-elimination tournament continues through Saturday at Bears Field. The remaining team from this week’s tournament advances to next week’s best-of-three Super Regionals against either Anderson (South Carolina), King (Tennessee), Lincoln Memorial or Francis Marion.

LR is 21-26 all-time in the NCAA tournament. Shena Hollar has been the Bears’ head coach for all 14 of their tournament appearances.

Entering this year’s NCAA tournament, LR is 22-4 at home in 2022. The Bears’ last game was an 11-1, five-inning loss to Carson-Newman in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.