LR tennis teams picked to finish in middle of SAC

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

The South Atlantic Conference released its preseason coaches’ polls for men’s and women’s tennis last week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne men finishing fifth out of 13 teams and the LR women coming in sixth. The Bears’ men’s tennis team totaled 102 points to finish behind Tusculum, Anderson (South Carolina), Wingate and Carson-Newman, while LR’s women’s squad totaled 90 points to finish behind Wingate, Newberry, Tusculum, Anderson and Carson-Newman.

On the men’s side, first-place Tusculum had 130 points and five first-place votes, while Anderson (128 points, five first-place votes) and Wingate (128 points, three first-place votes) tied for second and fourth-place Carson-Newman had 105 points. Meanwhile, the first-place Wingate women had 139 points and 10 first-place votes, with second-place Newberry totaling 123 points and one first-place vote, third-place Tusculum totaling 115 points and one first-place vote, fourth-place Anderson totaling 108 points and one first-place vote and fifth-place Carson-Newman totaling 103 points.

The SAC also announced its preseason all-conference teams, with LR women’s tennis player Evgeniya Pugina landing on the first team in singles. Pugina is a sophomore from Omsk, Russia, who saw time at both No. 1 and No. 2 singles as a freshman.

The LR men were shut out 7-0 by Gardner-Webb in a home exhibition on Monday, and they travel to Florence, South Carolina, on Friday at 2 p.m. to take on Barton in their first regular-season match. As for the LR women, they begin the regular season with a 4 p.m. match against Lander on Friday in Florence, South Carolina. Both contests will be part of the Florence Invitational.

