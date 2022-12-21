LR swimmers nab weekly awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne swimmers Ella Penny and Micah McRea have been named the South Atlantic Conference’s Varsity Gems swimmers of the week for meets competed in last week. The announcement was made by the conference office on Tuesday.

Penny, a freshman from Greer, South Carolina, recorded her first NCAA B cut time and multiple career-best times during the Spartan Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, this past weekend. She earned her B cut time in the women’s 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall at 1:52.96 in the preliminary race before improving to 1:52.91 in the finals. Her time was both a career best and a team best for the Bears this season, and she also recorded a career-best time of 2:07.27 in the 200-yard individual medley.

McRea, a senior from Hickory, set a new school record in the men’s 200-yard freestyle and earned multiple NCAA B cut times during the Spartan Invitational. He earned his B cuts in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.70 seconds) and the 400-yard individual medley (3:53.18), with his time in the latter event representing the seventh-fastest time in Division II this season. McRea also led off the 800-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 1:38.46 in his leg of the race to break his own school record set in 2020.

The Bears host a dual meet against Emory & Henry on Jan. 6 at Shuford Pool. LR will then visit Queens on Jan. 13 at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center before hosting a tri-meet against Emory & Henry and King University on Jan. 14 and traveling to UNC Pembroke for a dual meet against the Braves on Jan. 21.