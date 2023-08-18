A Lenoir-Rhyne swimmer was named the South Atlantic Conference's Minority/International Woman of the Year.

The award was announced Friday.

Lisa Boernigen, a member of Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s swimming team, graduated with a 3.79 grade point average in International Business and Management. She was a 2023 Academic All-America Third Team selection, a four-time First Team Scholar All-American, and appeared on either the Lenoir-Rhyne Dean’s or President’s List during all four years of competition. Boernigen was a 2023 Business Honors Academy member and the 2022 Mortar Board Vice President. She was also a member of the Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business and is a two-time Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society honoree, according to a press release from the conference.

The Munchen, Germany native holds school records in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 50 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, and 200 Freestyle. She was named the SAC Swimmer of the week three times during her career and was voted the swim team MVP in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Boernigen has made four appearances at the NCAA DII Swimming and Diving National Championships, earning All-American honors, the release said.

Outside of the pool, Boernigen was heavily involved in the Lenoir-Rhyne community. She worked as a Bear of Distinction tour guide and was a Lenoir-Rhyne University Tutor. She was a member of the Bears Leadership Academy and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Boernigen worked the concession stands at the Carolina Panthers games and was an intern at Infineon. She volunteered with many swim-related activities, including lifeguarding practices and hosting meets for the Special Olympics, the release said.

Coker’s Madison McAfee was named the SAC Woman of the Year and Wingate’s Ethan Hathcock was named the SAC Man of the Year, the release said.

McAfee and Boernigen will move forward as the Conference’s nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, the release said.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award is rooted in Title IX and recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers, the release said.