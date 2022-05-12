LR softball wins on Moorefield’s 9th-inning single

It wasn’t easy, but the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team found a way to remain in the winner’s bracket in the opening game of the Southeast Regional tournament on Thursday afternoon in Hickory. A two-out single from Savannah Moorefield in the bottom of the ninth inning scored former Bunker Hill High standout Camryn Bryant as the Bears collected a 3-2 win over South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate.

The double-elimination tournament, which continues Friday and concludes Saturday at LR’s Bears Field, also includes North Georgia and Carson-Newman, who face off later Thursday. The winner will take on LR Friday at noon, while the loser will face Wingate in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. before another elimination game takes place at 5 p.m.

Championship Saturday begins at 1 p.m., with the last team left standing advancing to the next round of the NCAA Division II tournament, the best-of-three Super Regionals.

During Thursday’s contest, both teams failed time and time again to come through in clutch situations. The second-seeded Bears (38-14) left a runner on base in the seventh before stranding two runners in the eighth, but LR finally came through in the ninth to take down the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (35-18).

Following a leadoff single from Lora Beth Wood on an 0-2 count, Bryant entered the game as a pinch-runner. Lauren Rakes also singled, giving the Bears two on with no outs. However, a strikeout and a flyout left things up to Moorefield, who hit a grounder to the left side that deflected off the glove of diving shortstop Savanna Brooks and into the outfield for a base hit, allowing Bryant to easily beat the throw home.

Prior to the ninth-inning heroics, Wingate scored the game’s first run on a solo home run from Hannah Stevens in the top of the third. But a single from Julia Mardigian in the following inning plated Hannah Jennings and Moorefield to make it 2-1 in favor of the Bears.

Laney McLaurin countered with an RBI single for Wingate in the sixth, and the score remained tied at 2-all until the ninth. LR pitcher Lauren Rakes (21-4) limited the Bulldogs to five hits with nine strikeouts, no walks and two hit batters in a complete-game performance.

Sydney Kale (10-12) was saddled with the loss despite eight-plus innings of three-run, nine-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks. Raechel Cutcher came on for the Bulldogs with two on and no outs in the ninth.

Jennings led all players with three hits, while Moorefield and Kylee Leonhardt registered two apiece and Wood, Rakes and Mardigian finished with one each. On the other side, Wingate received two hits from Savannah Lampley and one apiece from Stevens, McLaurin and Heaven Maness.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

