The South Atlantic Conference recently released its 2023 preseason coaches’ polls for soccer and volleyball. Lenoir-Rhyne finished second out of 12 teams in both men’s and women’s soccer, and the Bears came in fourth out of 13 squads in volleyball.

In men’s soccer, the Bears totaled 101 points and two first-place votes, finishing behind only first-place Wingate (113 points; seven first-place votes) and ahead of third-place Coker (98 points), fourth-place Catawba (88 points) and fifth-place Carson-Newman (87 points), each of which received one first-place vote.

Limestone came in sixth in men’s soccer with 82 points, while the sixth- through 12th-place finishers were as follows: Lincoln Memorial (56 points), Mars Hill (54 points), Anderson (49 points), Tusculum (29 points), Newberry (24 points) and Emory & Henry (11 points).

Making the preseason All-SAC men’s soccer team from LR were forward Adrian Martina (first team) and defenders Oliver Gardner (first team) and Harri Rowe (second team). Martina and Gardner are graduate students, while Rowe is a junior.

In women’s soccer, LR totaled 114 points and four first-place votes as it finished behind only first-place Catawba, which had 118 points and the remaining eight first-place votes. Wingate came in third with 96 points, Carson-Newman finished fourth with 92 and Limestone rounded out the top five with 81.

Finishing sixth in men’s soccer was Anderson with 75 points, while seventh-place Newberry had 55 and eighth-place Tusculum had 46. Lincoln Memorial was ninth with 43 points, Coker was 10th with 33, Mars Hill was 11th with 26 and Emory & Henry was 12th with 13.

Preseason All-SAC women’s soccer selections for the Bears included forward Elin Hansson (first team), defenders Louise Berg (first team) and Kate Casey (first team) and midfielders Ria Acton (first team), Neve Duston (second team), Carola Busquets (second team) and Evan O’Leary (third team). Hansson and Busquets are sophomores, while Berg is a senior, Casey and O'Leary are juniors and Acton and Duston are graduate students.

In volleyball, LR totaled 112 points, putting it behind first-place Wingate (140 points; 11 first-place votes), runner-up Carson-Newman (130 points; two first-place votes) and third-place Anderson (120 points). Tusculum rounded out the top five with 100 points.

Mars Hill was picked to finish sixth in volleyball with 92 points, while Newberry came in seventh with 69, Catawba totaled 66 to finish eighth and Limestone took ninth with 65. Lincoln Memorial was 10th with 46 points, with Emory & Henry (30 points) coming in 11th and Coker and UVA Wise tying for 12th with 22 points apiece.

LR sophomore outside hitter Emmaleigh Allen was selected to the preseason All-SAC volleyball team, landing on the second team.

The LR women’s soccer team opens the 2023 season with a home match against Lee on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m., while the Bears’ volleyball squad hosts Valdosta State on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. and the men’s soccer team travels to Young Harris on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.