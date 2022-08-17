LR soccer teams chosen as runners-up in SAC

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason men’s and women’s soccer polls on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne predicted to finish second in both. The LR men garnered four first-place votes and 105 total points in the poll, while the Bears’ women’s team tallied one first-place vote and 111 points.
Representing the Bears’ men’s squad on the Preseason All-SAC first team were midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo and defender Dani Fernandez, while forward Jaime Poza and defender Harri Rowe landed on the second team and goalkeeper Juan Basabe was named to the third team.
As for LR’s women’s team, it put forward Leonie Proessl, midfielder Evan O’Leary and defenders Ria Acton and Vivien Becker Peralta on the Preseason All-SAC first team, with midfielder Stephanie Figueiredo being selected to the second team and midfielder Neve Duston making the third team.
2022 SAC MEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
1. Carson-Newman (7 first-place votes), 114 points
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (4 first-place votes), 105 points
3. Limestone, 100 points
4. Coker, 89 points
5. Anderson, 80 points
6. Mars Hill, 72 points
7. Wingate (1 first-place vote), 69 points
8. Catawba, 49 points
9. Newberry, 36 points
10. Lincoln Memorial, 34 points
11. Tusculum, 33 points
12. Emory & Henry, 11 points
2022 SAC WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
1. Catawba (11 first-place votes), 121 points
2. Lenoir-Rhyne (1 first-place vote), 111 points
3. Carson-Newman, 98 points
4. Wingate, 92 points
5. Limestone, 82 points
6. Lincoln Memorial, 69 points
7. Newberry, 61 points
8. Anderson, 51 points
9. Tusculum, 44 points
10. Coker, 27 points
11. Mars Hill, 25 points
12. Emory & Henry, 11 points
2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC SOCCER TEAMS
Men’s First Team
F – Tom Savigar, Catawba
F – Harry Whitehead, Carson-Newman
F – Peter Plougmand, Mars Hill
F – Kevonte Willoughby-Williams, Mars Hill
MF – Antonio Ferreira, Limestone
MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate
MF – Martin Carpena, Anderson
MF – Carles Montoliu Lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Alexander Render, Limestone
D – Eric Schmutzer, Carson-Newman
D – Owen Marshall, Wingate
GK – Jasper Rump, Coker
Women’s First Team
F – Hannah Dunn, Catawba
F – Helen Summerell, Catawba
F – Leonie Proessl, Lenoir-Rhyne
F – Alicia Rubio Garcia, Wingate
MF – Sydney Jimmo, Catawba
MF – Kasey Hahn, Catawba
MF – Sharon Mayes, Catawba
MF – Evan O'Leary, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Katie Beck, Catawba
D – Ria Acton, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Sascha Larsen, Wingate
D – Vivien Becker Peralta, Lenoir-Rhyne
GK – Sierra Davis, Catawba
Men’s Second Team
F – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman
F – Jaime Poza, Lenoir-Rhyne
F – Gabin Guillou, Coker
MF – Yannick Kranz, Carson-Newman
MF – Damien Baltide, Tusculum
MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson
MF – Dan Roth, Mars Hill
D – Harri Rowe, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Gustavo Palmieri, Coker
D – Joao Martinho, Anderson
D – Nolan McMillen, Mars Hill
GK – Brennan Whalen, Mars Hill
Women’s Second Team
F – Nellie Bryneus, Carson-Newman
F – Addie Henry, Carson-Newman
F – Brianna Garcia, Tusculum
F – Kyara Vanheuverswijn, Lincoln Memorial
MF – Sydnee Duncan, Carson-Newman
MF – Caroline Peters, Wingate
MF – Tabea Schutt, Limestone
MF – Stephanie Figueiredo, Lenoir-Rhyne
D – Katie Webb, Catawba
D – Amanda Chimbima, Limestone
D – Jente Kuper, Carson-Newman
D – Courtney Velazquez, Newberry
GK – Jeanette Campbell, Anderson
Men’s Third Team
F – Nino Egli, Emory & Henry
MF – Louis Pereira-Scott, Emory & Henry
D – Mariano Carpena, Anderson
D – Matty Tricker, Coker
D – Devin Scully, Wingate
D – Luke Manley, Mars Hill
GK – Juan Basabe, Lenoir-Rhyne
Women’s Third Team
F – Camilla Dobraniecki, Emory & Henry
MF – Neve Duston, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Bailey Bylotas, Tusculum
MF – Merel Houweling, Lincoln Memorial
MF – Jess Lafrancis, Wingate
D – Nicole Cristy, Wingate
D – Sarah Miller, Anderson
D – Sydney Wolfenbarger, Lincoln Memorial
D - Megan Snider, Lincoln Memorial
GK – Bente Latenstein, Lincoln Memorial