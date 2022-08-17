LR soccer teams chosen as runners-up in SAC

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason men’s and women’s soccer polls on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne predicted to finish second in both. The LR men garnered four first-place votes and 105 total points in the poll, while the Bears’ women’s team tallied one first-place vote and 111 points.

Representing the Bears’ men’s squad on the Preseason All-SAC first team were midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo and defender Dani Fernandez, while forward Jaime Poza and defender Harri Rowe landed on the second team and goalkeeper Juan Basabe was named to the third team.

As for LR’s women’s team, it put forward Leonie Proessl, midfielder Evan O’Leary and defenders Ria Acton and Vivien Becker Peralta on the Preseason All-SAC first team, with midfielder Stephanie Figueiredo being selected to the second team and midfielder Neve Duston making the third team.

2022 SAC MEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

1. Carson-Newman (7 first-place votes), 114 points

2. Lenoir-Rhyne (4 first-place votes), 105 points

3. Limestone, 100 points

4. Coker, 89 points

5. Anderson, 80 points

6. Mars Hill, 72 points

7. Wingate (1 first-place vote), 69 points

8. Catawba, 49 points

9. Newberry, 36 points

10. Lincoln Memorial, 34 points

11. Tusculum, 33 points

12. Emory & Henry, 11 points

2022 SAC WOMEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

1. Catawba (11 first-place votes), 121 points

2. Lenoir-Rhyne (1 first-place vote), 111 points

3. Carson-Newman, 98 points

4. Wingate, 92 points

5. Limestone, 82 points

6. Lincoln Memorial, 69 points

7. Newberry, 61 points

8. Anderson, 51 points

9. Tusculum, 44 points

10. Coker, 27 points

11. Mars Hill, 25 points

12. Emory & Henry, 11 points

2022 PRESEASON ALL-SAC SOCCER TEAMS

Men’s First Team

F – Tom Savigar, Catawba

F – Harry Whitehead, Carson-Newman

F – Peter Plougmand, Mars Hill

F – Kevonte Willoughby-Williams, Mars Hill

MF – Antonio Ferreira, Limestone

MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate

MF – Martin Carpena, Anderson

MF – Carles Montoliu Lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Dani Fernandez, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Alexander Render, Limestone

D – Eric Schmutzer, Carson-Newman

D – Owen Marshall, Wingate

GK – Jasper Rump, Coker

Women’s First Team

F – Hannah Dunn, Catawba

F – Helen Summerell, Catawba

F – Leonie Proessl, Lenoir-Rhyne

F – Alicia Rubio Garcia, Wingate

MF – Sydney Jimmo, Catawba

MF – Kasey Hahn, Catawba

MF – Sharon Mayes, Catawba

MF – Evan O'Leary, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Katie Beck, Catawba

D – Ria Acton, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Sascha Larsen, Wingate

D – Vivien Becker Peralta, Lenoir-Rhyne

GK – Sierra Davis, Catawba

Men’s Second Team

F – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman

F – Jaime Poza, Lenoir-Rhyne

F – Gabin Guillou, Coker

MF – Yannick Kranz, Carson-Newman

MF – Damien Baltide, Tusculum

MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson

MF – Dan Roth, Mars Hill

D – Harri Rowe, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Gustavo Palmieri, Coker

D – Joao Martinho, Anderson

D – Nolan McMillen, Mars Hill

GK – Brennan Whalen, Mars Hill

Women’s Second Team

F – Nellie Bryneus, Carson-Newman

F – Addie Henry, Carson-Newman

F – Brianna Garcia, Tusculum

F – Kyara Vanheuverswijn, Lincoln Memorial

MF – Sydnee Duncan, Carson-Newman

MF – Caroline Peters, Wingate

MF – Tabea Schutt, Limestone

MF – Stephanie Figueiredo, Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Katie Webb, Catawba

D – Amanda Chimbima, Limestone

D – Jente Kuper, Carson-Newman

D – Courtney Velazquez, Newberry

GK – Jeanette Campbell, Anderson

Men’s Third Team

F – Nino Egli, Emory & Henry

MF – Louis Pereira-Scott, Emory & Henry

D – Mariano Carpena, Anderson

D – Matty Tricker, Coker

D – Devin Scully, Wingate

D – Luke Manley, Mars Hill

GK – Juan Basabe, Lenoir-Rhyne

Women’s Third Team

F – Camilla Dobraniecki, Emory & Henry

MF – Neve Duston, Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Bailey Bylotas, Tusculum

MF – Merel Houweling, Lincoln Memorial

MF – Jess Lafrancis, Wingate

D – Nicole Cristy, Wingate

D – Sarah Miller, Anderson

D – Sydney Wolfenbarger, Lincoln Memorial

D - Megan Snider, Lincoln Memorial

GK – Bente Latenstein, Lincoln Memorial